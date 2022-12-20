2022/12/20 | 05:26 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Iraqi Ministry of Oil has reportedly issued a circular to" all Iraqi companies" announcing the readiness of Iranian specialized companies to participate in Iraq's oil and gas projects.Shana, the news agency of the Iranian Ministry of Petroleum, linked this to a joint working group between the two countries' oil ministries, […]

read more Iraq promotes Iranian participation in Oil Projects first appeared on Iraq Business News.