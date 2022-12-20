ISIS exploits the security vacuums in Diyala to attack civilians, Source

2022/12/20 - Source: Shafaq News



Al-Khadran told Shafaq News agency, "The attack targeted a village with a Shiite majority." The local official explained that the area was easily attacked due to the security vacuums in these areas of Diyala after the withdrawal of the Iraqi army and police units, the return of legally wanted persons, and the existence of terrorist sleeper cells.



Al-Khadran pointed out that a security team headed by the Army Staff arrived at the scene to investigate the incident and implement new plans to secure the area.



On Monday, ISIS attacked a village on the outskirts of the Al-Khalis district, northeast of Baquba, killing and injuring about a dozen.



A source explained to Shafaq News agency that ISIS targeted civilian cars with sniper and medium weapons.



When people gathered, the terrorists resumed shooting, resulting in the death of eight people and the injury of three others.



The security forces rushed to the scene and clashed with the terrorists.



Albu Bali is a village located northwest of Fallujah and east of Ramadi, on a loop of the Euphrates river.



The Village was a part of the ISIS stronghold where, during controlling the area, its members launched constant attacks on the Iraqi forces, and the local population fled to safer places.



