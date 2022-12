Iraq's PM meets Jordan's King in Amman

2022/12/20 | 14:02 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani met with the Jordanian King, Abdullah bin Hussein II, in Amman on Tuesday.Al-Sudani arrived in the Jordanian capital earlier today to participate in the activities of Baghdad's second Cooperation and Partnership Summit.According to a readout issued by his bureau, Prime Minister al-Sudani and King Abdullah discussed the bilateral ties between their respective countries and prospects of economic and commercial cooperation.The meeting touched upon Iraq's role in regional peace and stability and a spectrum of issues of mutual interest, the readout said.