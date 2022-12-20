Al-Sudani, al-Sisi, and Abdullah II meet on the sidelines of Baghdad's second conference in Amman

2022/12/20 | 15:40 - Source: Shafaq News



Al-Sudani arrived in Jordan earlier today to participate in Baghdad's second conference flanked by a high-level government delegation. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani, Jordan's King Abdullah II, and Egypt's President Abdul-Fattah al-Sisi convened a key meeting on the sidelines of the Baghdad Conference taking place in the Jordanian capital, Amman, on Tuesday.According to a readout issued by Prime Minister al-Sudani's office, the meeting touched upon cooperation prospects between Baghdad, Cairo, and Amman and ways to bolster the economic partnership between the three friendly nations.The three leaders laid emphasis on linking the infrastructure of the three countries and enhancing mutual investments between them in order to increase competitiveness in the global market and cope with ongoing challenges.Al-Sudani arrived in Jordan earlier today to participate in Baghdad's second conference flanked by a high-level government delegation.

