Macron from Baghdad II conference: Iraq is a victim of regional instability

2022/12/20 | 16:46 - Source: Shafaq News



The French president stressed that Iraq's security cannot be achieved without addressing the problems inflicting Iraq itself and its neighbors.Macron said France upholds the link that brings the countries of the region together and works on bolstering green Hydrogen production for a better environment. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday reiterated his country's commitment to supporting Iraq's stability and security amid continuous violations of its sovereignty.Macron's remarks came during a keynote speech he delivered before the Baghdad II conference in Amman earlier today.Macron said that Iraq is a theater of violations and insecurity and a victim of the instability in the region as a whole.The French president stressed that Iraq's security cannot be achieved without addressing the problems inflicting Iraq itself and its neighbors.Macron said France upholds the link that brings the countries of the region together and works on bolstering green Hydrogen production for a better environment.

