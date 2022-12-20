Arab countries reiterate support for Iraq from the shores of the Dead Sea

The countries said the goal was to show "support for Iraq, its sovereignty, security, and stability, as well as its political process, its economic and development progress, and its efforts to rebuild." Tuesday’s gathering was held as a follow-up to the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership convened in Iraq last year with France co-organizing.



Paris has taken an increasingly active role in the region in recent years, with President Emmanuel Macron also attempting to intervene to resolve the political crisis in Lebanon."We support the efforts of all the countries seeking stability and security in Iraq and contributing to its economic advancement," the diplomat said, "Bahrain is very keen on strengthening cooperation with Iraq and restoring its role in the region.""Iraq's security is a fundamental pillar of stability in the region.



We reject any external interference in Iraq's internal affairs," he added."The power interconnection will have a great economic impact on Iraq and the countries of the region.



We seek to enhance joint economic cooperation in a way that brings prosperity to our people," said al-Zeyani.Iraq’s stability and security have been shaken for decades by internal and external conflicts.



The 2003 U.S.-led invasion led to years of intense violence and sectarian strife, including the creation of the Islamic State extremist group and the empowerment of Iran-backed political factions and militias.More recently, the country has been paralyzed by political gridlock, with the main dividing line running between Iran’s allies and opponents.



Recently, Baghdad has attempted to assume the role of mediator between Iran and Saudi Arabia.



