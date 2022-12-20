Iraq, Egypt, and Jordan are fully committed to their agreements, official

2022/12/20 | 21:50 - Source: Shafaq News



The three countries — along with North Yemen — came together in a short-lived partnership called the Arab Cooperation Council (ACC) from 1989 to 1990.The past three years have witnessed the rise of a new regional alignment: the tripartite between the three countries.



In two years, leaders have met many times, and the meetings at the ministerial level have multiplied. Shafaq News/ Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership mirrors the closed ties between Baghdad, Amman, and Cairo; an official told Shafaq News Agency.The Member of the Board of Directors of the Jordanian International Affairs Association (IAA) explained, "This conference affirmed that the three countries in infrastructure, economic and political projects, and the so-called New Levant project.""The cooperation is becoming deeper every day." He said.Iraq has historically economic relationships with Egypt and Jordan.The three countries — along with North Yemen — came together in a short-lived partnership called the Arab Cooperation Council (ACC) from 1989 to 1990.The past three years have witnessed the rise of a new regional alignment: the tripartite between the three countries.In two years, leaders have met many times, and the meetings at the ministerial level have multiplied.

