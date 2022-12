2022/12/20 | 23:26 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- IRAQ IS ABOUT TO OPEN ITS FIRST 5-7 STARS HOTEL IN 40+ YEARS It can be said that one of the most important reasons for the reluctance of the process of economic and social development in Iraq over the past decades is the weakness or absence of investment in both the public and private sectors.[…]

read more Iraq to open First 7-Star Hotel first appeared on Iraq Business News.