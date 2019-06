Political parties declare allegiance to Abd al-Mahdi amid anger

2019/06/17 | 12:00

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-PrimeMinister Adil Abd al-Mahdi's failure to complete the government since he tookpost in past October has triggered wide anger among people and officials,who described the Shiite premier's reluctance as "weakness."On October 24, Abd al-Mahdi managed to get the parliamentaryapproval on 14 out of 22 ministries. However disagreement between politicalblocs especially on security ministries have thwarted Abd al-Mahdi's efforts tocomplete the cabinet in a short time.This pushed political parties and people to think that the quotasystem has become even more rampant during Abd al-Mahdi's term.MP Ihsan al-Shibli of Nasr Alliance, which has turned toopposition recently, said that the government gets its last chance to implementits program or it will be sacked. Although many people on social media have expressed such anger,members of many political parties denied intentions to overthrow Abd al-Mahdi'sgovernment, including Nasr Alliance headed by former Prime Minister Haidaral-Abadi.Nasr AllianceAnMP of Nasr Alliance said on Sunday that turning to the opposition does not meantargeting the government of Abd al-Mahdi and seeking to bring it down.Inpress remarks, Seham Shannon said that her party has joined the opposition toassess the government's performance and strictly monitor the implementation ofthe government program approved by the parliament members."The most important reason that led us to the opposition isthe reluctance of the government to implement its program, especially in the fieldof [limiting]unemployment, which has become the most serious phenomenon in oursociety," Shannon added.TheNasr MP accused the government of "not paying attention to the reopeningof the halted projects and factories, which the government promised [to reopen]in its government program during the first months."SaairunASaairun Alliance MP denied on Sunday any intentions of her party to overthrowthe government of Abd al-Mahdi, noting that it works to support and strengthenthe government.Saairunaims to "support the government of Abd al-Mahdi, work on strengthening itand correcting the mistakes of the past," MP Anam Khuzaie said, adding:"if there had been an intention of Saairun to overthrow Abd al-Mahdisecretly, it (the party) would have [worked] on it from the first days."Khuzaiesaid that the program of Saairun Alliance "is based on the basis ofbuilding the state properly," stressing that "this does not mean toturn a blind eye to corruption or a defect that exists in whateverministry."