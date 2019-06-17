عربي | كوردى


Political parties declare allegiance to Abd al-Mahdi amid anger

2019/06/17 | 12:00
Prime

Prime

Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi's failure to complete the government since he took

post in past October has triggered wide anger among people and officials,

who described the Shiite premier's reluctance as "weakness."On October 24, Abd al-Mahdi managed to get the parliamentary

approval on 14 out of 22 ministries. However disagreement between political

blocs especially on security ministries have thwarted Abd al-Mahdi's efforts to

complete the cabinet in a short time.This pushed political parties and people to think that the quota

system has become even more rampant during Abd al-Mahdi's term.MP Ihsan al-Shibli of Nasr Alliance, which has turned to

opposition recently, said that the government gets its last chance to implement

its program or it will be sacked. Although many people on social media have expressed such anger,

members of many political parties denied intentions to overthrow Abd al-Mahdi's

government, including Nasr Alliance headed by former Prime Minister Haidar

al-Abadi.Nasr Alliance

An

MP of Nasr Alliance said on Sunday that turning to the opposition does not mean

targeting the government of Abd al-Mahdi and seeking to bring it down.In

press remarks, Seham Shannon said that her party has joined the opposition to

assess the government's performance and strictly monitor the implementation of

the government program approved by the parliament members."The most important reason that led us to the opposition is

the reluctance of the government to implement its program, especially in the field

of [limiting]

unemployment, which has become the most serious phenomenon in our

society," Shannon added.The

Nasr MP accused the government of "not paying attention to the reopening

of the halted projects and factories, which the government promised [to reopen]

in its government program during the first months."SaairunA

Saairun Alliance MP denied on Sunday any intentions of her party to overthrow

the government of Abd al-Mahdi, noting that it works to support and strengthen

the government.Saairun

aims to "support the government of Abd al-Mahdi, work on strengthening it

and correcting the mistakes of the past," MP Anam Khuzaie said, adding:

"if there had been an intention of Saairun to overthrow Abd al-Mahdi

secretly, it (the party) would have [worked] on it from the first days."Khuzaie

said that the program of Saairun Alliance "is based on the basis of

building the state properly," stressing that "this does not mean to

turn a blind eye to corruption or a defect that exists in whatever

ministry."

