Toothbrush Pillow, Patented Medical Innovation Now Demonstrated in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, MD, USA, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maryland Technology Assistance Program (MDTAP) lending library of tools, devices, and assistive technology services for persons with physical or neurological impairments, is expanding in a small way.The latest addition to the device demonstration is the Toothbrush Pillow, a small countertop HSA & FSA medical device that balances a toothbrush in the horizontal position with bristles up to aid and assist physically or neurologically impaired individuals in applying toothpaste.



Like all the numerous devices and services available from MDTAP, the Toothbrush Pillow can be tried by the user before committing to its use.MDTAP's MissionThe Department of Disabilities, Assistive Technology Program enhances the lives of all Marylanders with disabilities, older Marylanders, and their families by providing access to assistive technology (AT) devices and services.



MDTAP offers a variety of services including assistive technology libraries across the state, AT demonstrations, consultations, short-term device loans, a high-tech AT Reuse Center (to access gently used equipment for free), trainings, webinars, and a low-interest financial loan program.



They also provide one-on-one information & referral to help consumers find needed disability-related services.MDTAP now has the Toothbrush Pillow thru the AT Short-term loans and AT Demonstrations programs.



This opportunity is for a person to interact with an AT device, learn about the different features and compare with other similar devices.



An AT Device Demo allows a person to make an informed decision about whether the device is the right one.According to CDC.gov 2 percent of Maryland adults have a self-care disability, 8 percent with mobility disability, and 5 percent have an independent living disability.



Independent living is described as serious difficulty doing errands alone, such as visiting a doctor's office and self-care is difficulty dressing or bathing.Funding for Maryland Technology Assistance Program is available through a government-sponsored program called Assistive Technology Act Programs (ATAP), administered by the U.S.



Department of Health and Human Services.



HHS works through various state agencies that work closely with individual users impacted by disabling conditions.The Assistive Technology Industry Association (ATiA) defines Assistive technology (AT) is any item, piece of equipment, software program, or product system that is used to increase, maintain, or improve the functional capabilities of persons with disabilities.The small Toothbrush Pillow, like thousands of other devices designed to assist disabled and elderly, is available at 52 out of 56 assistive technology locations throughout all 50 states, four US territories, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.About Toothbrush PillowThe device is currently being used by individuals with the aging population, Parkinson’s, arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis (MS), stroke, Autism, and upper limb amputees.



Occupational therapists supply the Toothbrush Pillow and teaches client’s proper oral care.



The device creates opportunities for individuals with daily oral care when dealing with extraordinary medical issues in the absent of medical doctors.



Very economical, easy to use, and can be used independently.



The intellectual property behind TBP is owned by American Businessman, Anthem Pleasant.To learn more, please visit: toothbrushpillow.com or call 623.444.2985

