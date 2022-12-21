Iraq’s exposure to US securities was up over $37 billion in October

2022/12/21 | 13:24 - Source: Shafaq News



The latest data from the US Treasury Department showed that Iraq’s balance of US Treasury bonds rose by 2.71% to reach $38 billion, after it was $36.905 billion in September 2022, indicating that “the bonds, including long-term guarantees and short-term guarantees.



According to the US Treasury securities holding, Japan is at the top ($1008.7 billion), followed by China, with an exposure of $909.6 billion at the end of October.



At the third spot was the United Kingdom, withholding worth $638.05 billion, Belgium ($327.3 billion), and Cayman Islands ($296.06 billion), followed Luxembourg ($295.7 billion) and Switzerland ($262.9 billion).



As for the Arab world, Saudi Arabia is at the top with 121.1 billion dollars (ranks the 16th), followed by the UAE (53.9 billion dollars), Kuwait with 50.3 billion dollars, then Iraq with 38 billion dollars. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Iraq’s holding of US government securities surged to $37.968 billion in October 2022.The latest data from the US Treasury Department showed that Iraq’s balance of US Treasury bonds rose by 2.71% to reach $38 billion, after it was $36.905 billion in September 2022, indicating that “the bonds, including long-term guarantees and short-term guarantees.According to the US Treasury securities holding, Japan is at the top ($1008.7 billion), followed by China, with an exposure of $909.6 billion at the end of October.At the third spot was the United Kingdom, withholding worth $638.05 billion, Belgium ($327.3 billion), and Cayman Islands ($296.06 billion), followed Luxembourg ($295.7 billion) and Switzerland ($262.9 billion).As for the Arab world, Saudi Arabia is at the top with 121.1 billion dollars (ranks the 16th), followed by the UAE (53.9 billion dollars), Kuwait with 50.3 billion dollars, then Iraq with 38 billion dollars.

Sponsored Links