Five ISIS fighters killed in aerial bombardment in Tal Afar

2022/12/21 | 16:28 - Source: Shafaq News



Rasoul said that the airstrikes struck sites on Mount Sheikh Ebrahim, killing five members of the Islamic State extremist group.



A senior ISIS leader was found among the dead terrorists, Rasool said. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Iraqi warplanes carried a series of airstrikes on ISIS sites in Nineveh's district of Tal Afar, spokesperson to the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi armed forces, Major-General Yehya Rasool, said on Wednesday.Rasoul said that the airstrikes struck sites on Mount Sheikh Ebrahim, killing five members of the Islamic State extremist group.A senior ISIS leader was found among the dead terrorists, Rasool said.

Sponsored Links