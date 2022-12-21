Kurdistan suspends schools and government institutions for the new year occasion

2022/12/21 | 16:30 - Source: Shafaq News



The Kurdistan Regional Government stated the holiday from the twenty-fifth of December 2022 to the first of January 2023.



All government institutions will be closed until the second of January 2023. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Iraqi Kurdistan announced a long holiday during the new year.The Kurdistan Regional Government stated the holiday from the twenty-fifth of December 2022 to the first of January 2023.All government institutions will be closed until the second of January 2023.

Sponsored Links