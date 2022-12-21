Kurdistan suspends schools and government institutions for the new year occasion

2022/12/21 | 16:30 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ Iraqi Kurdistan announced a long holiday during the new year.
The Kurdistan Regional Government stated the holiday from the twenty-fifth of December 2022 to the first of January 2023.
All government institutions will be closed until the second of January 2023.
