Turkish drones bomb PKK sites near Erbil

2022/12/21 | 18:06 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ Turkey's Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) have reportedly bombed sites of the anti-Ankara Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) near the Kurdistan region's capital city, Erbil, on Wednesday.
A source told Shafaq News Agency that the Turkish bombardment targeted PKK sites in the sub-district of Pradost, north of Erbil.
"It was not immediately clear what damages or casualties have resulted from the attack," the source said.
