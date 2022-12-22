Patented Medical Innovation, Toothbrush Pillow, An Anthem Pleasant Product Now Demonstrated in Washington, DC

2022/12/22 | 07:52 - Source: Iraq News

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, USA, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DC Assistive Technology Program (DCATP) lending library of tools, devices, and assistive technology services for persons with physical or neurological impairments, is expanding in a small way.The latest addition to the device demonstration is the Toothbrush Pillow, a small countertop HSA & FSA medical device that balances a toothbrush in the horizontal position with bristles up to aid and assist physically or neurologically impaired individuals in applying toothpaste.



Like all the numerous devices and services available from DCATP, the Toothbrush Pillow can be tried by the user before committing to its use.The DC Assistive Technology Program is a city-wide program whose goal is to enhance independence, productivity and inclusion for all District residents with disabilities.They accomplish this goal by providing education, experience and empowerment in the selection, procurement and use of assistive technology devices and services.



They are there to assist individuals, family members, service providers, government agencies and community organizations.DCATP now has the Toothbrush Pillow thru the AT Demonstrations programs.



This opportunity is for a person to interact with an AT device, learn about the different features and compare with other similar devices.



An AT Device Demo allows a person to make an informed decision about whether the device is the right one.According to CDC.gov 3 percent of District of Columbia adults have a self-care disability, 12 percent with mobility disability, and 6 percent have an independent living disability.



Independent living is described as serious difficulty doing errands alone, such as visiting a doctor's office and self-care is difficulty dressing or bathing.The DC Assistive Technology Program is administered and funded by the Administration for Community Living at the Department of Health and Human Services.



Implemented by the District of Columbia Department on Disability Services and University Legal Services.The Assistive Technology Industry Association (ATiA) defines Assistive technology (AT) is any item, piece of equipment, software program, or product system that is used to increase, maintain, or improve the functional capabilities of persons with disabilities.The small Toothbrush Pillow, like thousands of other devices designed to assist disabled and elderly, is available at 52 out of 56 assistive technology locations throughout all 50 states, four US territories, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.About Toothbrush PillowThe device is currently being used by individuals with the aging population, Parkinson’s, arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis (MS), stroke, Autism, and upper limb amputees.



Occupational therapists supply the Toothbrush Pillow and teaches client’s proper oral care.



The device creates opportunities for individuals with daily oral care when dealing with extraordinary medical issues in the absent of medical doctors.



Very economical, easy to use, and can be used independently.



The intellectual property behind TBP is owned by American Businessman, Anthem Pleasant.To learn more, please visit: toothbrushpillow.com or call 623.444.2985

