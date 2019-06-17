National Wisdom Movement declares joining opposition

2019/06/17 | 13:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The National Wisdom Movement has announced resorting to constructive national opposition with full commitment to this option and its requirements.The Political Bureau of the National Wisdom Movement held an extraordinary meeting on Monday to discuss the Iraqi political scene and development as well as assessing the government performance. A statement by the movement’s media office said that the meeting ended by declaring joining opposition rows to evaluate the government’s abilities in resolving crises and boosting performance.The National Wisdom Movement is a political coalition in Iraq that was formed to contest the 2018 general election. It is led by Ammar al-Hakim, who was previously the leader of the Islamic Supreme Council of Iraq.
