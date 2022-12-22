Five persons With ties to ISIS captured in al-Sulaymaniyah

2022/12/22 | 12:26 - Source: Shafaq News



According to the press release, the arrestees are wanted by the Iraqi judiciary in accordance with Article 4/Terrorism and enlisted on the agency's most wanted database.



Yesterday, the Asayish directorate in al-Sulaymaniyah announced it thwarted an attempt to establish a "princedom" loyal to ISIS in the governorate in an operation that spanned over five months.



