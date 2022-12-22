Blast severely injures an Iraqi security officer near a border crossing controlled by non-state forces: source

2022/12/22 | 15:32 - Source: Shafaq News



(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ A security officer lost a leg from a blast near a border crossing outside the jurisdiction of the Iraqi state, a source revealed on Thursday.The source told Shafaq News Agency that a member of the Iraqi border guards' body was severely injured in a blast of an explosive war remnant near the Jraischan border crossing with Kuwait.The officer's leg was blown off in the explosion, and he was immediately transferred to a nearby hospital for medical care, the source added.The border crossing that links al-Muthanna's district of Safwan with Kuwait's al-Jahraa governorate is not administered by the Iraqi state.Vehicles are regularly loaded with military equipment at the crossing, the security sources said, and cargo is usually loaded or unloaded before entering or exiting Iraq.Foreign companies are contracted by U.S.forces to provide security in the area, Basra's former police chief, Major-General Rashid Fleih, said.

