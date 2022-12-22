Dove Award winner, Billy Gaines climbs to number one for the third time this year

2022/12/23 | 05:54 - Source: Iraq News

Two-time Dove award winner, Billy Gaines

New worldwide Christmas radio hit single, "Bow in Awe"

Number one Christmas hit, "Bow in Awe" follows "World of Hope" which was number for three weeks on the Euro charts

Some vocalists just sing .



When Billy sings you can feel his soul.”

— Stephen Wrench, President of Musik and Film

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two-time Dove Award winner, Billy Gaines is having a banner year with his Christmas single, ""Bow in Awe" reaching the top of the charts at number one this week on the Euro and World music charts.



Billy Gaines received his seventh number one for his song, "There Will Come a Day" this summer.



The song remained at the top of the Euro Indie Network charts for four straight weeks..



"World of Hope" became the eighth number one charted single for Billy Gaines this fall and stayed at the top of the Euro charts for three weeks at number one.



"Bow in Awe", written by hit songwriters, D.



Scott Miller and Thornton Cline, reached the number one spot this week on the Euro and World charts, making his latest radio single the ninth number one single for Billy Gaines.



Gaines stars in the new Kathie Lee Gifford theatrical movie, "The Way".



Gaines has been featured as a recording artist on projects With Peabo Bryson, Vanessa Williams, CeCe Winans, DC Talk, Carman, and Nicole C.



Mullen."Bow in Awe" was released on the Nashville-based record label, Clinetel Records, managed and administered worldwide by Reel Muzik Werks in Los Angeles and Nashville.



The radio single was produced by D.



Scott Miller and engineered by Pat Holt.Billy Gaines is a much sought-after studio vocalist.



His music video for the song, "That is Why" soared to number two on the BET Video Charts.Gaines most recent accomplishments include his singing and acting role of the character of Moses in the Kathie Lee Gifford movie, "The Way".



Gaines recorded the song, "The God of the How and When" for this film.



The film is being shown in theaters all over the USA.



Billy Gaines has inspired audiences worldwide for more than three decades through song, television, radio, albums and live performances.D.



Scott Miller is CEO and Founder of Mapp Records, LLC and of D.



Scott Productions, both located in Nashville.



Miller served as Senior Executive Vice President for Broken Bow Records in Nashville, Tennessee..



He is a chart topping songwriter, record producer and musician with numerous awards.



Some of Miller's hits he has written and produced include songs recorded by Bo Bice, Craig Morgan, Eber West, Joni Harms, Olivia Harms, Brothers of the Southland, Beverly Mitchell, and John CorbettThornton Cline has been been nominated for Dove and Grammy Awards with 12 charted number one singles, and five top-ten singles on the Billboard Charts, the Euro Indie Radio Network Top 100, the World Indie Radio Top 100 and the official U.S.



Top 20 Countdown.



He was honored twice by the Tennessee Songwriters Association International as "Songwriter of the Year".



In April of 2021, Thornton Cline was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame by the Tennessee Songwriters Association in Nashville, Tennessee.



Cline has had over 150 of his songs recorded by Engelbert Humperdinck, The Manhattans, Billy and Sarah Gaines, Rebecca Holden, Tammy Trent, Tim Murphy, JoZie, Luckie Boy, Mark Chestnut, Gary Puckett (Union Gap), and The Anchormen.



Cline is a published author of 38 books and was awarded the Maxy Literary Award in 2017 for "Children's Book of the Year".For more information, contact Stephen Wrench at Musik and Film Promotions at Stephen@musikandfilm.com

