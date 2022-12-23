2022/12/23 | 06:40 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Texas-based Bell Helicopter, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Textron Inc., has been awarded a $134,592,912 modification (PZ0010) to contract W58RGZ-22-C-0012 for logistics services.Work will be performed in Iraq, with an estimated completion date of Feb.22, 2027.(Source: US Dept of Defense)

read more US Firm Wins $134m Logistics Contract in Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.