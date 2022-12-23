2022/12/23 | 06:40 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Texas-based Bell Helicopter, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Textron Inc., has been awarded a $134,592,912 modification (PZ0010) to contract W58RGZ-22-C-0012 for logistics services.
Work will be performed in Iraq, with an estimated completion date of Feb.
22, 2027.
(Source: US Dept of Defense)
read more US Firm Wins $134m Logistics Contract in Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.