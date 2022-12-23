US Firm Wins $134m Logistics Contract in Iraq


US Firm Wins $134m Logistics Contract in Iraq
2022/12/23 | 06:40 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.

Texas-based Bell Helicopter, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Textron Inc., has been awarded a $134,592,912 modification (PZ0010) to contract W58RGZ-22-C-0012 for logistics services.

Work will be performed in Iraq, with an estimated completion date of Feb.

22, 2027.

(Source: US Dept of Defense)

read more US Firm Wins $134m Logistics Contract in Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.

Read all text from Iraq Business News
Sponsored Links