2022/12/23 | 06:40 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Fitch Ratings has affirmed Iraq's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B-' with a Stable Outlook.More details here.(Source: Fitch Ratings)

read more Fitch Affirms Iraq at 'B-'; Outlook Stable first appeared on Iraq Business News.