Fitch Affirms Iraq at 'B-'; Outlook Stable

2022/12/23 | 06:40 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Iraq's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B-' with a Stable Outlook.
More details here.
(Source: Fitch Ratings)
