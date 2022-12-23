Fitch Affirms Iraq at 'B-'; Outlook Stable


2022/12/23 | 06:40 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Iraq's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B-' with a Stable Outlook.

More details here.

(Source: Fitch Ratings)

