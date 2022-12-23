Italy’s Meloni: declaring a holiday on Christmas demonstrates respect for Christians in Iraq

2022/12/23 | 11:26 - Source: Shafaq News



Al-Sudani, received in an official ceremony his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni.



Meloni will hold talks with Iraqi officials, and later today, she will head to the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, to meet Kurdish officials.



The Italian PM considered the Iraqi declaration of December 25th an official holiday, "a sign of respect for the Christian community." She stressed that "a powerful Iraq" is a "condition for prosperity in the Middle East." Al-Sudani-Meloni talks would focus on bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance cooperation in various fields. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Iraqi PM, Muhamad S.Al-Sudani, received in an official ceremony his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni.Meloni will hold talks with Iraqi officials, and later today, she will head to the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, to meet Kurdish officials.The Italian PM considered the Iraqi declaration of December 25th an official holiday, "a sign of respect for the Christian community." She stressed that "a powerful Iraq" is a "condition for prosperity in the Middle East." Al-Sudani-Meloni talks would focus on bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance cooperation in various fields.

Sponsored Links