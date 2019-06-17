ISIS publications being distributed in Basra, security interrogates

2019/06/17 | 16:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
A footage circulated on social media and news websites showed flyers and leaflets being distributed, promoting for ISIS in some areas in Basra.The publications were being spread at the Shuhada neighborhood, the military district and the northern Rashidiyeh, as well as in the district of Abu al-Khasib.A security source said in press remarks that the judiciary is interrogating one of the individuals involved in the spread of the publications, that were distributed using motorcycles.
