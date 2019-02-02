Bomb targets teachers' van in Manbij - report

2019/02/02 | 12:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
ERBIL, Kurdistan Region — A bomb on the outskirts of the northern Syrian city of Manbij exploded on Friday, according to local reports.A van carrying two teachers and a driver were struck, Hawar News reported.It added that the driver was killed.The location was a highway southwest of Manbij city.The news agency is close the dominate force in the region, the Peoples' Protection Units (YPG).There have been a recent uptick in the number of explosions targeting civilians, local forces, and coalition personnel since US President Donald Trump announced his intention to withdraw from Syria in December. Some of the attacks have been claimed by ISIS. Others have been blamed on Turkish-backed proxy fighters.
This is a developing story...
ERBIL, Kurdistan Region — A bomb on the outskirts of the northern Syrian city of Manbij exploded on Friday, according to local reports.A van carrying two teachers and a driver were struck, Hawar News reported.It added that the driver was killed.The location was a highway southwest of Manbij city.The news agency is close the dominate force in the region, the Peoples' Protection Units (YPG).There have been a recent uptick in the number of explosions targeting civilians, local forces, and coalition personnel since US President Donald Trump announced his intention to withdraw from Syria in December. Some of the attacks have been claimed by ISIS. Others have been blamed on Turkish-backed proxy fighters.
This is a developing story...