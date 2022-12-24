Sunni Endowment chief to Masoud Barzani: Kurdistan is a model the rest of Iraq should follow

2022/12/24 | 14:00 - Source: Shafaq News



During the meeting, Barzani and his guest exchanged views about the political situation in Iraq, past experiences, and the living conditions in the governorates of southern and mid-Iraq, the readout said. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The head of Iraq's Sunni Endowment department, Mesh'an al-Khazraji, thanked in a meeting with Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani the Kurdistan region for housing hundreds of thousands of refugees and internally displaced persons.Barzani received al-Khazraji and his accompanying delegation in his residence near the capital city of the Kurdistan region, Erbil, this morning, an official readout by his headquarters said on Saturday.Al-Khazraji commended the "historic role" Barzani played in converging the views between the political forces in Iraq and thanked him for nurturing the "culture of coexistence" among the members of the ethnic and religious communities in the Kurdistan region.The head of the Sunni Endowment department expressed gratitude to the Kurdistan region for providing a welcoming place for the refugees and internally displaced persons, deeming its experience as a model for other parts of Iraq.During the meeting, Barzani and his guest exchanged views about the political situation in Iraq, past experiences, and the living conditions in the governorates of southern and mid-Iraq, the readout said.

