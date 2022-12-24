KDP President on Christmas calls for "concerted efforts" to deepen the coexistence

2022/12/24 | 19:58 - Source: Shafaq News



Barzani extended "warmest congratulations to our Christian sisters and brothers in Kurdistan, Iraq, and the world, wishing them happiness and prosperity." KDP leader called "for concerted efforts to deepen the culture of coexistence and brotherhood among all components of Kurdistan," hoping Christians to spend their holiday "in peace, unity, and brotherhood." (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masoud Barzani, congratulated Christians in Kurdistan Region and Iraq on Christmas and New Year.Barzani extended "warmest congratulations to our Christian sisters and brothers in Kurdistan, Iraq, and the world, wishing them happiness and prosperity." KDP leader called "for concerted efforts to deepen the culture of coexistence and brotherhood among all components of Kurdistan," hoping Christians to spend their holiday "in peace, unity, and brotherhood."

