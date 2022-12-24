2022/12/24 | 22:50 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- WHO gives fresh momentum to secondary health care services in Kurdistan Iraq The World Health Organization (WHO) in Iraq, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health of the Kurdistan region of Iraq, has just completed the renovation and expansion of a neonatal intensive care unit in the maternity teaching hospital in Erbil.The unit can […]

read more Renovation of Neonatal Intensive Care Unit in Erbil first appeared on Iraq Business News.