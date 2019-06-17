China-Pakistan traffickers force brides into prostitution

2019/06/17 | 16:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- At first, in her desperate calls home to her mother in
Pakistan, Natasha Masih couldn’t bring herself to say what they were doing to
her.All the 19-year-old would say was that her new husband — a
Chinese man her family sold her off to in marriage — was torturing her.
Eventually she broke down and told her mother the full story, pleading with her
to bring her home. The husband had hidden her away in a hotel in a remote
corner of China and for the past weeks had been forcing her to have sex with
other men.“I bought you in Pakistan,” she said her husband told her.
“You belong to me. You are my property.”Her mother turned to the only people she knew who could
help, her small evangelical church in a run-down slum of the Pakistani city of
Faisalabad. There, a group of parishioners began putting together an elaborate
plan to rescue the girl from the hotel more than 1,100 miles away.Natasha was one of hundreds of Pakistani girls who have been
married off to Chinese men in return for cash payments to their families, most
of them Christians, a community that is among the poorest of the poor in the
country. The Associated Press reported previously how Christian pastors and
Pakistani and Chinese brokers work together in a lucrative trade, aggressively
pursuing Pakistani girls who are tricked into fraudulent marriages and find
themselves trapped in China with sometimes abusive husbands.Since then, police investigations have uncovered that many
of the women are forced into prostitution in China. A picture of the extent of
the trafficking networks has emerged from a series of arrests and raids in
recent weeks by Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency, as well as testimony
from victims, many of whom were previously too frightened to come forward.The AP spoke to seven girls who had been forced into
prostitution — four of them still in China.Families are told their daughters will be wed to well-off
businessmen and given good lives in China, and the marriage trade is depicted
as a benefit for all sides — impoverished parents receive money, while Chinese
men find brides in a country where men outnumber women. But investigators are
increasingly convinced that the majority of the girls are sold into
prostitution, two law enforcement officials familiar with the investigations
told the AP.“The girls who are interviewed say they were tortured” —
using a euphemism for rape and forced prostitution, said one of the officials.
“They are afraid for their families and for the disgust they fear they will
feel.... Make no mistake, this is trafficking.”However, even as investigators are uncovering the scope of
the trade, the Pakistani government has sought to keep it quiet. Senior
government officials have ordered investigators to remain silent about the
trafficking because they don’t want to jeopardize Pakistan’s increasingly close
economic relationship with China, the two officials said, speaking on condition
of anonymity for that reason.Beijing is investing billions of dollars in Pakistan as part
of its Belt and Road Initiative, a global endeavor aimed at reconstituting the
Silk Road and linking China to all corners of Asia. Under a $75 billion project
known as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, Beijing has promised a sprawling
package of infrastructure development, from road construction and power plants
to agriculture. The largest component is a 3,200-kilometer (2,000-mile) road
linking China to Pakistan’s deep-water port of Gwadar on the Arabian Sea.In Pakistan, it has been billed as a massive development
program that will bring new prosperity to the South Asian nation, where the
average citizen lives on just $125 a month. Since 2015, thousands of Chinese
have arrived in Pakistan to work on a multitude of projects.China’s ambassador to Pakistan has gone on local television
channels denying girls are trafficked to China and sold into prostitution. The
issue of human trafficking was not discussed during a visit to Pakistan this
month by China’s vice president, Wang Qishan, who held talks with Prime Minister
Imran Khan and Pakistan’s president. In comments carried in the Pakistani
press, Wang denied trafficking was taking place — and referred to an online
video that traffickers often use to lure in families, showing Pakistani brides
in China dancing and happy.“China is denying it is happening, but we are showing the
proof,” said Saleem Iqbal, an activist in Pakistan’s small Christian minority
who has helped bring girls back from China and collects evidence of trafficking
networks that he provides to police.The AP spoke by messaging app with Arooj, a Pakistani girl
still trapped in China. She said her husband beat her and would come home drunk
with friends and force her to have sex with them. Like many of the girls, she
wasn’t sure where she was in China; often they are taken from Beijing on
flights elsewhere in the country, then driven for hours to small towns, without
being told the destination.Ijaz Alam Augustine, the human rights and minorities
minister in Pakistan’s Punjab province, estimated that more than 500 women have
been trafficked to China, while Iqbal put the figure at 750 to 1,000.In early May, Pakistani police swept through posh
neighborhoods in the Punjab provincial capital of Lahore and in the national
capital, Islamabad. They arrested Chinese nationals and their Pakistani
partners involved in two marriage-broker networks that sought out Pakistani
girls for Chinese grooms. They all now face trafficking charges.Investigators have since made further arrests in smaller
Punjab towns and in the western city of Peshawar, rolling up more networks.
Overall, at least two dozen Chinese and dozens of Pakistanis have been
arrested.The two law enforcement officials said the Lahore-based
network had been operating for at least a year. The network was protected by
corrupt policemen, and the son of a former senior police official served as the
lynchpin between the Chinese and Pakistani operatives, the officials said.The network also benefited from lax oversight by
authorities, they said. For example, at least five of the Chinese traffickers
were able to enter Pakistan on business visas based on companies that didn’t
exist.The AP saw one of the charge sheets from the wave of
arrests, in which eight Chinese nationals and five Pakistanis were charged with
human trafficking. It also accused the traffickers of profiting on body parts
stolen from girls trafficked to China, without offering evidence. Other police
reports tell of a Pakistani pastor who signed dozens of empty marriage
certificates, which were later filled out by traffickers once they had acquired
a prospective bride.Investigators have conducted dozens of interviews in recent weeks
with trafficked girls and women, who are increasingly speaking out.One woman, Sumaira, who was sold to a Chinese groom by her
brothers, told the AP she had remained silent for months after escaping her
husband, even refusing to talk to investigators. But now she is coming forward.“If I had told everything that happened to me then, maybe I
would have saved so many other Pakistani girls,” she said. “But I was too
afraid, too afraid of my brothers. Now I want the people that did this to me to
not do it to other girls.”The 30-year-old Sumaira had been running a small beauty
salon in a poor, mostly Christian neighborhood of the Punjab town of
Gujranwala. “I was a very different person than what you see now,” she said.
“Then I had hope. I believed in my future. Now I don’t know.”Her brothers forced her to marry in July last year after
being offered money by brokers. Her husband took her first to a house in
Islamabad, where she said she was kept for a week, raped every night by Chinese
men.Before leaving for China, she convinced her husband to let
her go home to say farewell to her sisters.“When I got home, I yelled at my brothers, ‘Why did you sell
me? How much money did you get for me?’” she said. The brothers beat her, but
she managed to escape to the home of an uncle.Natasha Masih lives in Wasirpura, a mainly Christian
district of Faisalabad where many work as domestic workers. She didn’t want to
marry, but “what could I do, my family is poor.” A friend of her father
suggested he marry her to a Chinese man. She said her father struggled with the
decision but needed the money. He had four other daughters and could no longer
work after hurting his back. Natasha said refusing was never an option.In November, her husband took her to China’s remote
northwestern region. She was driven to a forested area and a small house with
no kitchen or bathroom that she was told would be her home. She discovered that
three male and two female friends of her husband shared the house. Soon, her
husband began to force her to have sex with the men.Soon after, her husband took her to the Yin Du luxury hotel in
the nearby city of Urumqi. There, he confined her to a room and sold her into
prostitution.“Always two or three men were the same, and then he would
bring other men, ordering me to have sex with them,” she said. “I was living in
hell-like conditions, silently weeping, silently praying for help.” She made
furtive calls to her parents on her mobile phone.Back in Faisalabad, a member of her parent’s church, Farooq
Masih, formed a group of men from the congregation to try to help. Masih, who
is not related to Natasha, told the AP they struggled with how to free Natasha
until one among them told of his younger brother who was a student in China.
The brother agreed to contact Natasha’s husband, pose as a client and pay him
to sleep with her to get access to her.The student texted Natasha and told her he was coming to
rescue her, asking for details of when her husband comes and goes from the
hotel. Finally, the day came. He called her and told her to slip outside the
hotel to where he was waiting in a taxi.“I saw him and quickly I took my clothes and got into his
taxi,” she said. “I didn’t ask his name. I didn’t ask anything, I just said,
‘Brother, thank you.’” Soon she was on a plane to Pakistan.Farooq Masih and the other men from the church have since dedicated
hours to unearthing trafficking networks. They recently conducted their own
sting operation in Faisalabad, orchestrating a fake marriage to a prospective
Chinese groom that led the Federal Investigation Agency to the Chinese and
Pakistani brokers and the pastor who solemnized the unions for a fee.Meanwhile, Natasha — who turned 20 last week — helps other
young women open up about their experiences and encourages them to talk to
investigators. She has heard reports that her husband was back in Pakistan
looking for another girl to marry.“I am lucky,” Natasha said. “Many girls who were taken there
by their husbands are still living a terrible life.... Now I know what is
freedom and what is slavery. In China, I was treated as a slave by my husband.”
