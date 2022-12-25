Enhanced Climate Resilience in Southern Iraq

2022/12/25 | 05:36 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- FAO launches the SIDA funded project, Enhanced Climate Resilience of vulnerable agriculture households in Southern Iraq Under the patronage of the Minister of Agriculture, H.E Abbas JabrAl-Aliawi, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in Iraq launched in Najaf the project "Enhanced Climate Resilience of vulnerable agriculture households in Southern Iraq" funded […]

