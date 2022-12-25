EU allocates additional EUR4m for Vulnerable Iraqis

2022/12/25 | 05:36 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iraq: EU allocates additional €4 million in humanitarian funding to help vulnerable facing food insecurity Political instability, climate change, as well as rising food prices, spurred by the drought and further aggravated with the Russia's unprovoked aggression towards Ukraine, has left many vulnerable Iraqis not able to meet their basic needs.The funding announced today […]

