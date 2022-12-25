U.S. crude imports from Iraq dropped last week, EIA says

2022/12/25 | 09:28 - Source: Shafaq News



crude oil imports from Iraq reached 227 million bpd last week, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported.



In its monthly report on U.S.



oil imports, EIA said that the U.S.



net oil imports averaged 4.921 million bpd last week, down from 5.867 million bpd the week before.



Canada is the top boost of the U.S.



