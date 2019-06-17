Home › Baghdad Post › Over 45 kg of drugs seized near Iranian borders

Over 45 kg of drugs seized near Iranian borders

2019/06/17 | 17:50



Huge amounts of narcotics were confiscated as the Kurdish drug-prevention security forces carried out a raid near the Iranian border as the on Saturday.







The 48.7 kilogram shipment of heroin was seized near the Kurdistan Region’s town of Haji Omaran, which is part of the General Security Directorate of Erbil, drug-prevention directorate said in a statement on Sunday.







Based on “prior information,” the raid resulted in clashes between the drug dealers and security forces in the area, the statement added.







No further details were provided on whether security forces had arrested anyone in possession of the drugs.











