COVID-19: zero mortalities and 22 new cases in KRI

2022/12/25 | 11:52 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ Iraq logged only 22 COVID-19 cases in the past seven days, the Ministry of Health revealed.
In its weekly epidemiological report on COVID-19, the Ministry reported 112 recoveries and zero mortalities.
The cumulative count of COVID-19 patients since the emergence of the virus in the region amounted to 466929, of whom 459363 recovered and 7469 passed away.
