GDP exceeded 7 million dinars in 2021, MoP says

2022/12/25 | 14:08 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Planning revealed today, Sunday, that the average per capita GDP was 7.3 million dinars in 2021.
The Ministry added that the rate was 7.33 million dinars in 2021, up by 32.73% from 2020.
According to the Ministry, the gross domestic product stood at 5.5 million dinars.
The contribution of crude oil sales to the GDP reached 45.1%, (28.4% in 2020).
