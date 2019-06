Iran accuses Saudis of militaristic approach in Middle East

2019/06/17 | 18:25

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Iran accused its main regional rival Saudi Arabia on Mondayof adopting a “militaristic, crisis-based approach” after Riyadh said Tehranwas behind last week’s attack on two oil tankers at the entrance to the Gulf.Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman earlier onSunday called on the international community to take a “decisive stand” overthe attacks – but said the kingdom did not want a war in the region.“Salman’s charges against Iran in various situations is acontinuation of Riyadh’s misguided approach and attempts at escaping theproblems brought on by their own policies,” Iran’s foreign ministry spokesmanAbbas Mousavi said, according to state TV.“Saudi Arabia has poured out the wealth of its people andcountries in the region with a lack of proper understanding of the region’svariables with a militaristic, crisis-based approach,” he added.Iran has denied any role in Thursday’s strikes south of theStrait of Hormuz, a vital shipping and transit route for oil.The attacks on the two tankers, which the United States alsoblamed on Iran, have raised fears of a broader confrontation in the region.