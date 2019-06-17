عربي | كوردى


Iran accuses Saudis of militaristic approach in Middle East
2019/06/17 | 18:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iran accused its main regional rival Saudi Arabia on Monday

of adopting a “militaristic, crisis-based approach” after Riyadh said Tehran

was behind last week’s attack on two oil tankers at the entrance to the Gulf.Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman earlier on

Sunday called on the international community to take a “decisive stand” over

the attacks – but said the kingdom did not want a war in the region.“Salman’s charges against Iran in various situations is a

continuation of Riyadh’s misguided approach and attempts at escaping the

problems brought on by their own policies,” Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman

Abbas Mousavi said, according to state TV.“Saudi Arabia has poured out the wealth of its people and

countries in the region with a lack of proper understanding of the region’s

variables with a militaristic, crisis-based approach,” he added.Iran has denied any role in Thursday’s strikes south of the

Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping and transit route for oil.The attacks on the two tankers, which the United States also

blamed on Iran, have raised fears of a broader confrontation in the region.



