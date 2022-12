2022/12/25 | 19:02 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Security forces reportedly found the body of a young Yazidi man in Nineveh's western district of Sinjar on Sunday.A source told Shafaq News Agency that a 23 years old man was found shot dead in the head in the city.The Security forces started an investigation into the circumstances of the crime.