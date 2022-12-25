Huqouq elects So'uod al-Saedi as chief

2022/12/25 | 19:30 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ The Huqouq parliamentary bloc has elected lawmaker So'uod al-Maliki as rapporteur, an official statement said on Sunday.Al-Saedi is a political researcher and analyst.
He also served as a director of several TV and radio stations.Huqouq only had a single member before the mass resignation of the Sadrist movement's lawmakers.
It now consists of five.
