Less than a week from a deadly Diyala attack, security forces thwart an attack on a village

2022/12/25 | 23:18 - Source: Shafaq News



The source told Shafaq News Agency that a group of unknown assailants, who are believed to be members of an extremist organization, opened fire on the Harouja village, 14 kilometers in the northeast of al-Salam district.



The security forces stationed in the area, in addition to a group of locals, rushed to the location and responded to the source of the fire.



"No casualties were reported," the source said.



The incident comes less than a week after a deadly attack on al-Bu Bali attack that left at least nine dead.



