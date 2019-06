Iran claims it dismantled a US cyber espionage network

2019/06/17 | 19:00

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Iran said on Monday it had exposed a large cyber espionagenetwork it alleged was run by the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), andthat several US spies had been arrested in different countries as the result ofthis action.US-Iran tensions are growing following accusations by USPresident Donald Trump’s administration that Tehran last Thursday attacked twooil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, a vital oil shipping route. Iran denies havingany role.The secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council,Ali Shamkhani, said on Monday: “One of the most complicated CIA cyber espionagenetworks that had an important role in the CIA’s operations in differentcountries was exposed by the Iranian intelligence agencies a while ago and wasdismantled.”“We shared the information about the exposed network withour allies that led to the identification and arrest of CIA intelligenceagents,” Shamkhani was quoted as saying by the state broadcaster IRIB.He did not specify how many CIA agents were arrested and inwhat countries.Shamkhani said without elaborating that some informationabout the case had been released by the United States, so Iran could nowpublish the information for the sake of public awareness.Trump last year withdrew the United States from a 2015international nuclear deal with Iran, and is ratcheting up sanctions seeking toend Iran’s international sales of crude oil and strangle its economy.The United States has deployed a carrier strike group andbombers and announced plans to deploy 1,500 troops to the Middle East,prompting fears of a conflict.