Iran claims it dismantled a US cyber espionage network
2019/06/17 | 19:00
Iran said on Monday it had exposed a large cyber espionage

network it alleged was run by the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), and

that several US spies had been arrested in different countries as the result of

this action.US-Iran tensions are growing following accusations by US

President Donald Trump’s administration that Tehran last Thursday attacked two

oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, a vital oil shipping route. Iran denies having

any role.The secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council,

Ali Shamkhani, said on Monday: “One of the most complicated CIA cyber espionage

networks that had an important role in the CIA’s operations in different

countries was exposed by the Iranian intelligence agencies a while ago and was

dismantled.”“We shared the information about the exposed network with

our allies that led to the identification and arrest of CIA intelligence

agents,” Shamkhani was quoted as saying by the state broadcaster IRIB.He did not specify how many CIA agents were arrested and in

what countries.Shamkhani said without elaborating that some information

about the case had been released by the United States, so Iran could now

publish the information for the sake of public awareness.Trump last year withdrew the United States from a 2015

international nuclear deal with Iran, and is ratcheting up sanctions seeking to

end Iran’s international sales of crude oil and strangle its economy.The United States has deployed a carrier strike group and

bombers and announced plans to deploy 1,500 troops to the Middle East,

prompting fears of a conflict.

