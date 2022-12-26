2022/12/26 | 09:48 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Iraqi Border Guard is reportedly set to build 200 new outposts along the border with Turkey and Iran.According to Kurdistan 24, the Force has also recently announced job openings for an additional 3,000 soldiers.A spokesperson also added that new military-grade thermal cameras will monitor movements along the border.More […]

read more Iraq to Tighten Border with Turkey and Iran first appeared on Iraq Business News.