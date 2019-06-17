عربي | كوردى


Arab League head warns no Mideast peace deal without Palestinian state

Arab League head warns no Mideast peace deal without Palestinian state
2019/06/17 | 19:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The head of the Arab League warned on Monday that attempts

to solve the Israel-Palestinian conflict will be in vain without the

establishment of a Palestinian state on all territories occupied by Israel in

the 1967 Middle East war.Ahmed Aboul Gheit’s comments appeared directed at a still

unpublished peace plan that US President Donald Trump has dubbed the “deal of

the century”. As part of the plan, a US-led conference will be held next week

in Bahrain on proposals for the Palestinian economy.The Palestinian leadership is boycotting the conference,

saying Trump’s peace plan is likely to be heavily weighted in favor of Israel

and to quash their aspirations for statehood in the occupied West Bank and Gaza

Strip.While the precise outlines of the draft plan have yet to be

revealed, Palestinian and Arab sources who have been briefed on it say it

jettisons the two-state solution.“Whatever is rejected by the Palestinian or the Arab side is

unacceptable,” Aboul Gheit said during an event at the Arab League.“What is acceptable from our side as Arabs as a solution is

the establishment of a Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967 borders, with

Jerusalem as its capital,” he added.Based in Egypt, the Arab League is often seen as a talking

shop rendered ineffective by regional rivalries, but it remains the main forum

for Arab opinion on international matters.Saudi Arabia and Egypt are its most influential members.Aboul Gheit said that Israel’s acceptance of an Arab Peace

Initiative drawn up by Saudi Arabia in 2002, which offers Israel normal ties in

return for withdrawal from territory captured in 1967, was the only acceptable

solution for Arab states.“If (Israel) chooses the only reasonable and accepted way

from our side as Arabs, which is the establishment of a Palestinian state... it

will be accepted in the region as a normal regional partner,” he said.Last week, a White House official said Egypt, Jordan and

Morocco planned to attend the Bahrain conference.Palestinians urged Egypt and Jordan to reconsider their

attendance at the US-led conference in Bahrain, voicing concern it would weaken

any Arab opposition to Washington’s coming peace plan.



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW