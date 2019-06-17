Arab League head warns no Mideast peace deal without Palestinian state

2019/06/17 | 19:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The head of the Arab League warned on Monday that attempts
to solve the Israel-Palestinian conflict will be in vain without the
establishment of a Palestinian state on all territories occupied by Israel in
the 1967 Middle East war.Ahmed Aboul Gheit’s comments appeared directed at a still
unpublished peace plan that US President Donald Trump has dubbed the “deal of
the century”. As part of the plan, a US-led conference will be held next week
in Bahrain on proposals for the Palestinian economy.The Palestinian leadership is boycotting the conference,
saying Trump’s peace plan is likely to be heavily weighted in favor of Israel
and to quash their aspirations for statehood in the occupied West Bank and Gaza
Strip.While the precise outlines of the draft plan have yet to be
revealed, Palestinian and Arab sources who have been briefed on it say it
jettisons the two-state solution.“Whatever is rejected by the Palestinian or the Arab side is
unacceptable,” Aboul Gheit said during an event at the Arab League.“What is acceptable from our side as Arabs as a solution is
the establishment of a Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967 borders, with
Jerusalem as its capital,” he added.Based in Egypt, the Arab League is often seen as a talking
shop rendered ineffective by regional rivalries, but it remains the main forum
for Arab opinion on international matters.Saudi Arabia and Egypt are its most influential members.Aboul Gheit said that Israel’s acceptance of an Arab Peace
Initiative drawn up by Saudi Arabia in 2002, which offers Israel normal ties in
return for withdrawal from territory captured in 1967, was the only acceptable
solution for Arab states.“If (Israel) chooses the only reasonable and accepted way
from our side as Arabs, which is the establishment of a Palestinian state... it
will be accepted in the region as a normal regional partner,” he said.Last week, a White House official said Egypt, Jordan and
Morocco planned to attend the Bahrain conference.Palestinians urged Egypt and Jordan to reconsider their
attendance at the US-led conference in Bahrain, voicing concern it would weaken
any Arab opposition to Washington’s coming peace plan.
