CBI sells +139$ million in forex on Monday

2022/12/26 | 13:06 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $135 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Monday.Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that today's auction's CBI foreign currency sales amounted to $139,346,305.The transactions were made at an average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.Our correspondent explained that 20 banks and 281 exchange companies cashed out $81,640,000.
The remaining $57,706,305 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 13 banks meeting those requests.
