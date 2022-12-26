COVID-19: one death and 283 new cases in Iraq

2022/12/26 | 17:12 - Source: Shafaq News



It is worth noting that Iraq ranks 1st in the Arab world and 43rd globally in Covid-19 number of cases. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Iraq logged 283 COVID-19 cases in the past seven days, the Ministry of Health revealed.In its weekly epidemiological report on COVID-19, the Ministry reported 418 recoveries and one mortality.It is worth noting that Iraq ranks 1st in the Arab world and 43rd globally in Covid-19 number of cases.

