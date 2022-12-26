Six SDF and Asayish members killed in surprise attack by ISIS on military prison in Al-Raqqah

2022/12/26 | 21:26 - Source: Shafaq News



A few hours ago, SDF security forces thwarted an attack by ISIS cells after violent clashes broke out between ISIS cells and members of the Internal Security Forces of the SDF near the security square in the Intifadah neighbourhood, which houses headquarters of the Internal Security Forces, counter-terrorism units and a military intelligence prison, that houses nearly 900 ISIS prisoners.



According to Syrian Al-Raqqah Al-Raqqahrian Observatory sources, the clashes left one ISIS member dead and another arrested, while two members of the “SDF” and two members of Asayish’s security forces were killed, in the initial death toll.



This coincided with the continued combing of the area by security forces inside the security square, while ambulances rushed to the area of the clashes.



This development came after a surprise attack carried out by ISIS cells near the military prison, to free ISIS prisoners.



This morning, SOHR activists reported that two members of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) were killed in an attack by unidentified gunmen believed to be ISIS cells on a SDF military headquarters in the western countryside of Al-Raqqah, near an intelligence prison in the region, the former capital of the caliphate, amid a military alert and a security cordon imposed on the area in search of ISIS cells.



SOHR has documented 199 operations carried out by ISIS, including armed attacks and explosions, in areas under the control of the Autonomous Administration since early 2022.



According to SOHR statistics, these operations left 148 persons dead: 54 civilians, including two women and a child, and 93 members of SDF, the Internal Security Forces, and other military formations operating in areas under the control of the Autonomous Administration.



