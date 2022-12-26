TV Channel Developers' Movie, Sports and Educational TV Channels Are Now Available In The Australian Roku Channel Store

2022/12/26 | 22:56 - Source: Iraq News

What Are You Watching? TV Channel Developers list of Roku channels is growing.

Concierge Automobili is a TV Channel, available worldwide on the Roku Platform, for the car enthusiast

Ayerswood Presents Emerging Filmmakers features films for new filmmakers, including film students that would like their films shown worldwide on a TV channel

New TV Channels In Australia's Roku Channel Store Include Concierge Automobili, Beautiful World, European Motorcycles and Ayerswood Presents Emerging Filmmakers

We are absolutely thrilled to be invited to add our TV Channels to the Australian Roku Channel Store.



We look forward to adding more Aussie content to all our channels as opportunities arise.”

— Angus MacGregor

PORTSMOUTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA, December 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TV Channel Developers has made it's Concierge Automobili, Ayerswood Presents Emerging Filmmakers, European Motorcycles and Beautiful World TV Channels available in the Australian Roku Channel Store – all free to install and free to watch on the Roku streaming platform.The Beautiful World TV Channel on the ROKU platform, depicts the engaging beauty of our planet.



Promotional videos focusing on tourism and travel related destinations worldwide, with a minimum duration of one minute, and preferably longer, are invited.



Short-form documentaries and travel logs are also invited.Initial promotional videos to facilitate the launch of Beautiful World were provided by Australian Aboriginal tourism venues.



Tourism venues worldwide, including zoos, museums, national and state parks, beaches, resorts, forests, monuments, temples, forts, castles, galleries, botanical gardens and more, as well as river cruise operators, cruise ship lines, yacht charters are invited to contact TV Channel Developers to have their promotional videos or films included on the Beautiful World TV Channel as well.Concierge Automobili, the premier TV Channel for the automobile enthusiast on the ROKU platform worldwide, features cars ranging from Vintage to Classic to Supercars and to Exotic cars.



An ever-growing category list includes American Muscle Cars, American Classics, Museums, Car Shows, Cars & Coffee, Special Events, as well as manufacturers such as Lamborghini, Mercedes-Benz, Ferrari, Porsche, Jaguar, Alfa Romeo and more.Cars rarely seen in public are included in videos on Concierge Automobili, including the Vector W2 supercar, Bugatti's EB100 and Veyron.



Watch Pagani's founder, Horacio Pagani, driving his creation at the Ferrari and Friends charity event supporting the Connecticut Children's Hospital.Videos from Museum exhibitions have cars going back to the first EV electric vehicles from the early 1900s and all the way up to modern day supercars including Chevrolet's C8 Corvette.



Videos on Concierge Automobili often provide an interior perspective, just as though you were sitting it that car.Cars that are no longer in production, even some that were put out of business by baseless allegations such as the Tucker 48, get a detailed closeup.The Car Racing category includes some rare footage from the stands at the Montreal Formula 1 race that included Ayrton Senna and Nigel Mansell.



The walk around Australia's Bathurst racing circuit takes in spectacular views as well as racing cars at full-throttle as they crest the top of the mountain, the sights and sounds will put a smile on your face.



Drifting and sports car racing from New Hampshire's Motor Speedway, even Indy Car practice is also on the Concierge Automobili TV Channel – there's something for every car enthusiast.The Ayerswood Presents Emerging Filmmakers, available to a worldwide audience, showcases short, feature and documentary films from new filmmakers including film students.



Noteworthy feature films include the award-winning film 'The Astonishing' that won numerous awards at the Christian Film Festival – more information is available on IMDb.Australian Filmmakers are invited to submit their films for inclusion on the Ayerswood Presents Emerging Filmmakers TV Channel by contacting us for requirements and specifications.Our European Motorcycles' TV Channel video categories include Modern, Vintage and Off Road, expanding soon to include specific European Motorcycle brands such as Ducati, Moto Guzzi, MV Agusta, Triumph, BMW, Italjet, New Imperial, Matchless, Benelli, Bultaco, Douglas to name a few is currently underway for the upcoming release.Sidecar machines including Zundapp and Velocette Flight are shown.



These innovative solutions to bringing additional people along for the ride even included luggage bags in some cases, such as the Zundapp motorcycle that is in one of the videos.Modern European motorcycles category includes the Ducati Diavel 1260, the second cruiser bike made by Ducati.



With a top speed of 169 mph motivated by a 162 hp V-Twin engine, the Ducati Diavel 1260 is certainly a machine to behold.Ducati Monster S4, Ducati 748S, Ducati Superbike 888 Desmoquattro and Ducati 996 Sportbikes are also shown in separate videos, as is the classic Ducati 200 Elite.Triumph is represented with their Bonneville T214, once the fastest motorcycle in the world with a land speed record of 214.4 mph at the Bonneville salt flats.



Also, the Triumph Street Triple 675, the Triumph Thruxton with it's powerful 1200cc engine, and the classic Triumph Tiger 650.The Norton Commando 850 is also shown.



Fully restored Classic Vincent is filmed in detail.



The unusual Hercules Wankel 2000 rotary-engined motorcycle gets a closeup.BMW is represented with the R1100S, K1300S, R1200RT and R75/5.



Aermacchis Harley-Davidson Sprint is here as wellMoto Guzzi V7, and V7 Racer as well as the V10 Centauro twin-cylinder machines are filmed in detail so that we can see the superb engineering and sculpted fairings, The Moto Guzzi Norge touring bike and Moto Guzzi 850 Eldorado are also shown.European Motorcycle manufacturers, collectors, or even individual owners worldwide, are invited to share videos of their European Motorcycle.Non-exclusive channel category sponsorship opportunities for all channels are also available.



All submitted videos are stored at TV Channel Developers' high-speed video feed, we do not accept links to videos, nor DRM-protected content.



Further details, as well as video specific requirements will be made available upon request.###

Angus MacGregorTV Channel Developers+1 603-319-4492TVChannelDevelopers@gmail.com

