Iran oil minister, Russian counterpart discuss 'global cooperation'
2019/06/17 | 20:45
Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh on Monday met his

Russian counterpart in Tehran and said the two countries discussed global

cooperation in energy sector, state broadcaster IRIB said.IRIB quoted Zanganeh as saying in the meeting with Russian

Energy Minister Alexander Novak that: “In this meeting we are discussing bilateral

relations and Iran-Russia’s global cooperation.”







