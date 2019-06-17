Iran oil minister, Russian counterpart discuss 'global cooperation'

2019/06/17 | 20:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh on Monday met his
Russian counterpart in Tehran and said the two countries discussed global
cooperation in energy sector, state broadcaster IRIB said.IRIB quoted Zanganeh as saying in the meeting with Russian
Energy Minister Alexander Novak that: “In this meeting we are discussing bilateral
relations and Iran-Russia’s global cooperation.”
Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh on Monday met his
Russian counterpart in Tehran and said the two countries discussed global
cooperation in energy sector, state broadcaster IRIB said.IRIB quoted Zanganeh as saying in the meeting with Russian
Energy Minister Alexander Novak that: “In this meeting we are discussing bilateral
relations and Iran-Russia’s global cooperation.”