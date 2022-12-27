KCA Deutag to Drill more Wells in Kurdistan

2022/12/27 | 08:16 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Scottish-based KCA Deutag, the global drilling, engineering and technology provider, has secured contract awards and extensions in Oman, Northern Iraq and Europe worth more than $85 million.The work, in Kurdistan, involves the company's T63 rig drilling two wells, with two more optional wells.(Source: KCA Deutag)

