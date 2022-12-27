Fake Starbucks reported in Baghdad

2022/12/27 | 08:16 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.According to a report from Associated Press (AP), a chain of three unauthorised "Starbucks" coffee shops is operating in Baghdad.It says genuine Starbucks merchandise is imported from neighboring countries, but without permission from the US-based corporation.Starbucks is reported to have filed a lawsuit for trademark violation, but the case was […]

