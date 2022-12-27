25th Gulf Cup a chance to bolster Iraqi-GCC ties

2022/12/27 | 08:18 - Source: Iraq News

BAGHDAD, Dec 26: The upcoming 25th football Gulf Cup would present a chance to further ties between Iraq and the rest of the Gulf countries, said Prime Minister Mohammad Al- Sudani on Monday.



A statement by the Prime Minister office indicated that this statement came during a meeting between Al-Sudani and Ambassadors of the GCC countries in Basra city, southern Iraq.

During the meeting, ways to enhance relations in various fields were discussed, added the statement.



GCC Ambassador commended Iraq for hosting the upcoming tournament, wishing the organizers the best of luck.



The 25th Gulf Cup is scheduled on January 6-19, 2023.



Iraq, the six GCC states, and Yemen will partake in the tournament.



