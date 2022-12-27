Iraq's PM calls CBI to take firm steps regarding the exchange rate

2022/12/27 | 14:20 - Source: Shafaq News



The PM media office stated that Mukheef discussed with Al-Sudani the devaluation of the Iraqi dinar against foreign currencies and the measures the bank took in this field.



"The Prime Minister urged the Central Bank to take firm actions to stabilize the exchange rate and stressed the need to prevent speculation that affects the prices in the local market." The Prime Minister also directed to take steps to sell foreign currency at official prices under international standards.



